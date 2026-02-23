Marcus on AI

Tom Gracey
16h

Will you PLEASE stop saying "coding is a practical use case"? This is the third appeal I've made on this subject. (Do you read your comments?) If you want bug ridden code with security issues which is not extensible and which no-one understands, then sure, it's a practical use case. Just like if you want nonsensical articles with invented facts, then article writing is a practical use case. But as I've pointed out already no reputable editorial is now using LLMs to write their articles. Why is that? Because it obviously doesn't work.

Let's face it the only reason you're saying "coding is a practical use case" is because you yourself don't code, and don't understand it. I can't see another reason why would assume the problems experienced in other domains somehow don't apply to coding. Newsflash: they do. And software engineering definitely doesn't need the slop any more than anyone else. So I hope this is my final appeal: please stop perpetuating this myth. If you want more information on the problems of using LLMs to code, then I can talk in great length about it - feel free to reach out. Thanks

ReckoningOfReason
16h

UGH that was with model n, model n+1 that has 3% higher score on a benchmark that has test set completely contaminated will solve everything. Now just hand over 300B you damn luddites.

Since it may not be exactly clear that was sarcasm.

