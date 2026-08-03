Marcus on AI

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David Andersen's avatar
David Andersen
17h

Having worked at several VC-backed tech startups on a much smaller scale than the AI companies, I can confidently state that the pressure to produce results - or the appearance of them - and for everyone within the company to publicly toe the company line has to be immense at these firms. Way too much money at stake for everyone. Everything they say and claim has to be taken lightly and rigorously verified. Until proven, it's all marketing fluff.

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D.S.'s avatar
D.S.
17h

Stop criticizing my frontier villages! -- Grigory Potemkin

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