The US has 1,200 AI bills (roughly 150 enacted into law), but nothing that feels like a coherent AI policy. That’s not good for anyone, businesses or consumers.

Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Stephen Henriques, and I review the chaos and suggest some ways forward, in an essay we just published at Fortune.

Our goal was not som much to favor one extant bill or another, but to provide a framework “to ensure that the questions before state legislators, members of Congress, and federal agencies are the right questions, asked in the right order, before another five hundred bills are introduced and a patchwork is hardened in place that no one designed and few defend.” Might sound nerdy, but the alternative, to which we are headed, is poorly considered chaos. Read it here.