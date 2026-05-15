Marcus on AI

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Joshua Hebert's avatar
Joshua Hebert
10h

As someone with an interest in AI regulatory policy and with the ability to influence it, it would be great to have access to your essay outside a paywall.

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2 replies by Gary Marcus and others
polistra's avatar
polistra
9h

Details don't matter. Altman owns the Dow, which is another name for the government.

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