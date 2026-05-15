US AI policy is a clumsy mess. Here’s what to do about it.
1200 bills, state and federal, and no framework
The US has 1,200 AI bills (roughly 150 enacted into law), but nothing that feels like a coherent AI policy. That’s not good for anyone, businesses or consumers.
Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, Stephen Henriques, and I review the chaos and suggest some ways forward, in an essay we just published at Fortune.
Our goal was not som much to favor one extant bill or another, but to provide a framework “to ensure that the questions before state legislators, members of Congress, and federal agencies are the right questions, asked in the right order, before another five hundred bills are introduced and a patchwork is hardened in place that no one designed and few defend.” Might sound nerdy, but the alternative, to which we are headed, is poorly considered chaos. Read it here.
As someone with an interest in AI regulatory policy and with the ability to influence it, it would be great to have access to your essay outside a paywall.
Details don't matter. Altman owns the Dow, which is another name for the government.