With apologies for the short notice, a few quick announcements:

I will be having an ultra-timely conversation tonight on war and AI at with Katrina Manson, Bloomberg journalist and author of the excellent, could-not-be-more-topical new book Project Maven, about the history of war and AI, at Politics and Prose, Chevy Chase, Maryland.

At noon ET you can catch me briefly with Randi Zuckerberg on Sirius XM. We may even take call-ins, 844-942-7866.