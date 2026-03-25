Marcus on AI

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David Cotton's avatar
David Cotton
17h

Sora looks like it was a classic dot com bubble 1.0 money incinerator. $15m a day lost on it... How could anyone ever think there was a path to profitability from it? Madness.

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TheAISlop's avatar
TheAISlop
17h

Hey, have a great day! Gary!

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