What happens next, after the decline of tokenmaxxing?
Two very different sets of predictions
Within hours of when I posted yesterday’s essay on the decline of tokenmaxxing, I saw further converging evidence, such as this:
and
Furthermore I saw bunch of other people saying similar things noting the apparent decline of toxenmaxxing, such as Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn in his newsletter:
So ok, if that’s true, what’s next?
Here are two takes. First my own:
And second, AI researcher and benchmark creator Lisan al Gaib, who fired back in a reply to me with a totally different, far more optimistic set of predictions, spelled out in admirable detail:
Within minutes, the contrasting pair of predictions become a meme:
We agreed to check back in 12 months to see how these predictions are going.
Stay tuned. And feel free to drop a comment below.
Yeah, I'm gonna vote on Gary's predictions here
I'm seeing projects like forge (https://github.com/antoinezambelli/forge) coming out, which of course isn't totally ready for prime time mass adoption... but I don't think that'll take a long time. Which makes me think that the value of hosted inference is just gonna disappear.
Hemmingway told this story well:
> “How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked.
> “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”
I sense we're heading to "gradually" part. But suddenly is around the corner
I want to smoke whatever Lisan is smoking