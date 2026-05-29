Marcus on AI

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Tristan Juricek's avatar
Tristan Juricek
4h

Yeah, I'm gonna vote on Gary's predictions here

I'm seeing projects like forge (https://github.com/antoinezambelli/forge) coming out, which of course isn't totally ready for prime time mass adoption... but I don't think that'll take a long time. Which makes me think that the value of hosted inference is just gonna disappear.

Hemmingway told this story well:

> “How did you go bankrupt?” Bill asked.

> “Two ways,” Mike said. “Gradually and then suddenly.”

I sense we're heading to "gradually" part. But suddenly is around the corner

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James Jameson's avatar
James Jameson
4h

I want to smoke whatever Lisan is smoking

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