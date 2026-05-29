Within hours of when I posted yesterday’s essay on the decline of tokenmaxxing, I saw further converging evidence, such as this:

and

Furthermore I saw bunch of other people saying similar things noting the apparent decline of toxenmaxxing, such as Fortune’s Jeremy Kahn in his newsletter:

So ok, if that’s true, what’s next?

Here are two takes. First my own:

And second, AI researcher and benchmark creator Lisan al Gaib, who fired back in a reply to me with a totally different, far more optimistic set of predictions, spelled out in admirable detail:

Within minutes, the contrasting pair of predictions become a meme:

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We agreed to check back in 12 months to see how these predictions are going.

Stay tuned. And feel free to drop a comment below.

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