Here’s the video (well-produced by Machine Learning Street Talk (MLST) of a talk I gave on Friday, as a keynote at AGI-Summit 24.

Clips of the talk have already been well-received. Here’s the whole thing:

There is also an audio only version, here.

§

Ben Goertzel, one of the coiners of the term AGI (artificial general intelligence) convened the conference and the talk, and wrote a commentary on X, most of which I squeezed into this screenshot. Interesting to see where his take and mine differ:

My thoughts on regulation are of course coming soon, in my next book (Taming Silicon Valley, now available for pre-order). As for whether there is an AI winter coming, time will tell. At the very least, I foresee a significant reframing of expectations. And no, GPT-5 did not drop this week as many had hoped.

Gary Marcus greets everyone from the San Juan Islands.