Marcus on AI

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
2h

When thieves fall out

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Profusion's avatar
Profusion
2h

If I was representing OpenAI and saw those diaries before trial, I would be pushing settlement on my client very forcefully. I wonder if they kept the CLO in the dark just like they have the CFO. When OpenAI implodes, I predict the stories will be epic.

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