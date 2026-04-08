Marcus on AI

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Dean's avatar
Dean
1h

Until these companies have some kind of liability for damages they cause this cycle will continue.

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Doug Tarnopol's avatar
Doug Tarnopol
1h

To a non techie like me, the inability to separate bullshit from reality is a big problem. It’s hard to determine who bullshits more, the tech itself or its creators. It’s very damgerous.

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