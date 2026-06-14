Marcus on AI

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Aiman Najjar's avatar
Aiman Najjar
5h

Mythos is a myth, nothing mythical about it . Every software engineer worth his salt knows what's up, AND the markets are starting to catch up, so this pathetic lying administration jumps onto helping big tech bros with this Hollywoodic narrative of "national security risk" to hype up the stocks. I'm sure China is enjoying watching America in self destructive mode

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Danielle Church's avatar
Danielle Church
5h

There are no adults in the White House. Worse, the vanishingly few adults in Congress and the Supreme Court have nowhere near the numbers they need to be able to regain control of either branch, regardless of electoral outcome.

Unless we step outside our usual role of "vote every two years", this nightmare will never end.

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