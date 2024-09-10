Grok, evading my trick question.

Sure, there will be comments on immigration, foreign policy, and inflation; insults will be hurled. Both candidates will probably stumble at some point; evasions are guaranteed.

But what you should really be watching for are the candidate’s comments on AI, which after all, is likely to change the world in coming years, affecting virtually every aspect of society, from employment to education to healthcare to national defense.

You should be watching to see what the candidates plan to do about fraud and disinformation, as AI contributes to escalation in both. And how the candidates plan to deal with a likely rise in market manipulation using AI-generated misinformation. And what they plan to do about covert racism in AI.

And you should be watching to see what they plan to do about the growing problem of nonconsensual deep fake porn, and especially how that might affect the already vulnerable population of teenage girls, who have been hard by social media.

§

Should be.

§

In an ideal world, both candidates would come clean on their policies around AI, and we should come away with a clear understanding of their understanding of our future. In an ideal world, moderators would demand such clarity.

In the actual world, I will be surprised if either candidate says much of anything about AI at all; even more surprised if either candidate makes any commitments as to how to mitigate any of AI’s harms.

With so much at stake, a total neglect of AI policy would be deeply unfortunate. Our long-term future may actually be shaped more by AI policy than tariffs.

§

All too often in the past, we have given a free pass to candidates who have proceeded to do too little on technological questions about which they thought about too little and too late.

It would be a really good time to demand better. If we don’t, future generations may regret it.

And in the end it will be our fault. Because the candidates – in the House, the Senate, and for President – certainly aren’t going to bother to talk about AI policy if we don’t let them know that it matters, to all of us.

Gary Marcus is the author of the forthcoming book Taming Silicon Valley, out next week, which is about what we as citizens should demand in terms of AI policy, and why we should demand it.