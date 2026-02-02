Where is AI headed? 8 perspectives at The New York Times
Honored to be a part of this, along with Yuval Noah Hariri, Melanie Mitchell, Helen Toner, Carl Benedikt Frey, Ajeya Cotra and co-founders of Perplexity and Cohere:
Naturally, I help anchor the skeptics corner (though I am hardly alone):
And it will be fun to see if Helen Toner is right about this projection for the next five years:
All of us expect a big impact on coding:
And I turn out to be on the “large impact” side with respect to education:
But with some words of caution:
Melanie Mitchell is dead right about this:
Lots more in the full article. [Gift link] here.
I find it interesting seeing non-software people comment on "programming". Of course, the ambiguity between programming proper and taking it as a synonym of software development is part of the problem. Dave Farley and others estimate that "programming proper" only is 10-20% of a software dev's work. Amdahl's Law tells us the rest.
“Unemployment in the United States will have increased significantly as a result of A.I.”
I wonder if you picked true not because of AI itself or because of the AI "bubble"/"capital misallocation" that will certainly bring about a huge correction in the economy