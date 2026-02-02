Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
keithdouglas's avatar
keithdouglas
1d

I find it interesting seeing non-software people comment on "programming". Of course, the ambiguity between programming proper and taking it as a synonym of software development is part of the problem. Dave Farley and others estimate that "programming proper" only is 10-20% of a software dev's work. Amdahl's Law tells us the rest.

Reply
Share
16 replies by Gary Marcus and others
Patricio Rodriguez's avatar
Patricio Rodriguez
1d

“Unemployment in the United States will have increased significantly as a result of A.I.”

I wonder if you picked true not because of AI itself or because of the AI "bubble"/"capital misallocation" that will certainly bring about a huge correction in the economy

Reply
Share
5 replies by Gary Marcus and others
98 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture