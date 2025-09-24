Marcus on AI

Jared
1d

I say this a lot but it is worth repeating.

We will know AGI is close when the technology is able to handle legal research and analysis. The law has a tremendous advantage over every other field I am aware of when it comes to domain-specific AGI development: it has the best databases.

Platforms like Westlaw catalog every law, functionally all cases, law review articles, treatises, and so on. But not only is the raw i formation already all in one place, those platforms ALSO label all of it too. Effectively all the raw underlying information needed for legal research and analysis is already compiled.

Until we see legal research and analysis being handled at the “AGI level,” there is absolutely 0 chance we see any kind of broader AGI-type capabilities

Diamantino Almeida
1d

This as the feel of a few years ago with crypto, like the world would change dramatically, DAOS, smart contracts, among others, which I think as potential, but look where we are now. In the end it favored scams. Same story, different technology...it seems.

