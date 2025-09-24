Remember that recent MIT Media lab that showed that “95% of organizations see no measurable return on their investment in these technologies”? And how I kept saying you’d never be able to trust the output of GenAI?
Excerpt from a new study from BetterUp labs and researchers at Stanford::
10/10; no notes.
You can read more here, including the finding that “Of 1,150 U.S.-based full-time employees across industries, 40% report having received workslop in the last month”.
Just think how high that percentage can go!
I say this a lot but it is worth repeating.
We will know AGI is close when the technology is able to handle legal research and analysis. The law has a tremendous advantage over every other field I am aware of when it comes to domain-specific AGI development: it has the best databases.
Platforms like Westlaw catalog every law, functionally all cases, law review articles, treatises, and so on. But not only is the raw i formation already all in one place, those platforms ALSO label all of it too. Effectively all the raw underlying information needed for legal research and analysis is already compiled.
Until we see legal research and analysis being handled at the “AGI level,” there is absolutely 0 chance we see any kind of broader AGI-type capabilities
This as the feel of a few years ago with crypto, like the world would change dramatically, DAOS, smart contracts, among others, which I think as potential, but look where we are now. In the end it favored scams. Same story, different technology...it seems.