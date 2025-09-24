Remember that recent MIT Media lab that showed that “95% of organizations see no measurable return on their investment in these technologies”? And how I kept saying you’d never be able to trust the output of GenAI?

Excerpt from a new study from BetterUp labs and researchers at Stanford::

10/10; no notes.

You can read more here, including the finding that “Of 1,150 U.S.-based full-time employees across industries, 40% report having received workslop in the last month”.

Just think how high that percentage can go!