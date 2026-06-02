Part I: The Math

1. Everybody, even Google, seems to be treating AI as if it were some kind of winner take all competition like web search was, in which Google taking over 90%

2. But everybody is building essentially the same technical solution with essentially the same data, so there is no moat.

3. If there is no moat, nobody is going to take 90% of the market.

4. With no clear winners, nobody can charge monopoly prices; instead, you get price wars and commodity pricing.

5. Which means everybody will wind up overpaying compared to the modest profits they will be able to make in an intensely competitive regime.

Am I missing something?

Part II: The Psychology

None of that would matter in the near term if people weren’t noticing.

But they are. Consider:

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Timing when all this might fall apart is hard, but the economics don’t make sense, and more and more people are starting to notice.

What is most upsetting though, is how retail investors and retirement funds are likely to be taken advantage of in all of this.

Same will happen with Anthropic and OpenAI. All of which led me to this prediction yesterday:

I seriously hope that I am wrong about this. But I doubt it.

To close, here’s one more economist, Brad DeLong reaching basically the same conclusions; I leave the last words with him:

The technology is powerful but unreliable. It must be boxed into narrow, supervised uses. The economics of inference are unforgiving. The competitive environment is crowded, with open models and vertically integrated hyperscalers eroding any pricing power that an independent lab might hope to have.

What is the plausible, well‑specified path by which Anthropic or OpenAI grow into the kind of durable, high‑margin franchises that would justify the valuations their private rounds have implied?

There is none visible.