Marcus on AI

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DWH's avatar
DWH
16h

The irony is that the quote from Bain's report reads EXACTLY like it was written by Claude lol

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Taylor Rose's avatar
Taylor Rose
16h

Zinnngggg. These posts keep getting spicier. Will it be fines, jail time or a “whoops, our bad” for these psychopath CEO’s? 🤪

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