Anne Applebaum@anneapplebaum
Amazing: KPMG wrote a report describing the successful use of AI by businesses. But the case studies turned out to be AI hallucinations.
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KPMG report contained AI hallucinations on benefits of . . . AI
10:21 AM · Jun 12, 2026 · 29.8K Views
17 Replies · 329 Reposts · 793 Likes
….and yet they’re all planning trillion dollar IPOs. Sometimes I wonder who hallucinates more - is it the tech or its promoters?
The word 'understand' is meaningless to a piece of software. Software doesn't understand anything; it parses patterns, makes comparisons, infers by referencing vast databases, does all of this and more but it understands nothing. In other words, appearances can and are deceptive. I can't believe that otherwise (I assume) intelligent people can make such a fundamental error about the nature of intelligence. It's all bound up with self-consciousness; matter perceiving itself.