Marcus on AI

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Srini Pagidyala's avatar
Srini Pagidyala
2h

….and yet they’re all planning trillion dollar IPOs. Sometimes I wonder who hallucinates more - is it the tech or its promoters?

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William Bowles's avatar
William Bowles
2h

The word 'understand' is meaningless to a piece of software. Software doesn't understand anything; it parses patterns, makes comparisons, infers by referencing vast databases, does all of this and more but it understands nothing. In other words, appearances can and are deceptive. I can't believe that otherwise (I assume) intelligent people can make such a fundamental error about the nature of intelligence. It's all bound up with self-consciousness; matter perceiving itself.

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