Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Carchidi's avatar
Vincent Carchidi
4dEdited

My employer pays for the Enterprise models and ChatGPT agent was recently released through there. I decided to toy around with it, see if it could do my job (naturally). I was expecting to feel something like, "impressive, but not good enough." I ended up kind of shocked that this thing was released as a paid product - or just a product at all!

It returned a mangled document that was supposed to be a report, cited both wrong and outdated information and cited it at the wrong times, used language far too liberally (confusing the names of gov't programs and so forth). Tool use was a disaster, with footnotes in the exported PDF ending up as gibberish in brackets. Maybe not surprisingly, the best portions were passages practically ripped from existing company research it has access to.

And the (non-capability related) hardware failures were more noticeable than others OpenAI apps, like Deep Research (which I've gotten some minor use out of it here and there, mainly for search). It took several requests to stop getting error messages, and it stopped midway through a couple of them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
TheAISlop's avatar
TheAISlop
4d

Remember all the talk about Sora changing the world, yet..... This is like that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
85 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture