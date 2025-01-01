Cartoonist unknown

Review of past predictions

Let’s start with 2024. By and large, with some caveats, the predictions for 2024 made here in this Substack have held strong.

Perhaps the core set of predictions were these, summarized in this March 10, 2024 tweet, and a series of Substack essays in 2023 and 2024 that elaborated them.

With a possible asterisk on OpenAI’s o3, which was announced in December but not released or exposed to broad scrutiny, all seven were pretty much right on the money. We are still basically surrounded by GPT-4 level models with incremental changes, and nothing that OpenAI themselves thinks is worthy of the GPT-5 label, There are many such models now; there is a price war. There is very little moat. There is still no robust solution to hallucinations. Corporate adoption is far more limited than most people expected, and total profits across all companies (except of course hardware companies like NVidia, which profits from chips rather than models) have been modest at best. Most companies involved have thus far lost money. At least three have been quasi-acquired with relatively little profit for their investors. The top AI moment of 2024 was not the much-anticipated release of GPT-5, which never arrived, even though fans kept predicting it, all year long.

25 Predictions for 2025

As against Elon Musk who said, in April 2024 with respect to the end of 2025 “My guess is that we'll have AI that is smarter than any one human probably around the end of next year [ie. end of 2025]”, here my own predictions for where we will be at the end of this year:

High confidence

Moreover Metaculus is the process setting up a webpage with my predictions [link to come], starting with yesterday’s bet with Miles Brundage, and AI Digest has some specific and interesting questions around forecasting 2025, focusing on a number of popular benchmarks and projections of future revenues .

