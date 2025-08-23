Marcus on AI

Alistair Windsor
16h

I totally buy that AI can replace junior devs. They both do the same things - unnecessarily refactor code and introduce bugs ;) The problem is you don't hire junior devs simply for their output - you hire them because the good ones grow into senior devs. The AI tools don't grow.

Even if the AI tools totally did the work of junior devs and only needed a senior dev to oversee it, laying off all the junior devs is still obviously problematic since at some point you will need a new senior dev.

alwayscurious
16h

I'm glad you're rubbing it in, Gary.

