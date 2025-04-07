Diane Papan is a California Assembly member introduced a bill, California AB-501, that would stand in the way of converting OpenAI from a nonprofit into a for-profit. (Stuart Russell, Yann LeCun, Lawrence Lessig, and many others including me signed a petition in its support.) Tens of billions of dollars are at stake. Here’s what AB-501 looked like back when I signed the petition a few days ago.

Here’s what it looks like now. Can you spot the difference?

Aircraft liens? What the actual f_ck?

My sources assure me that this is NOT a clerical error and that Papan’s office confirms that the change is real.

Rumor has it that Altman called Papan just before the change. What did he tell her? StopAI, perhaps first to report this, took a dark view:

Media, get out there and find out what happened.

