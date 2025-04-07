BREAKING: Bill that would have blocked OpenAI’s conversion to a for-profit has mysteriously been gutted.
I hope the media will look into this
Diane Papan is a California Assembly member introduced a bill, California AB-501, that would stand in the way of converting OpenAI from a nonprofit into a for-profit. (Stuart Russell, Yann LeCun, Lawrence Lessig, and many others including me signed a petition in its support.) Tens of billions of dollars are at stake. Here’s what AB-501 looked like back when I signed the petition a few days ago.
Here’s what it looks like now. Can you spot the difference?
Aircraft liens? What the actual f_ck?
My sources assure me that this is NOT a clerical error and that Papan’s office confirms that the change is real.
Rumor has it that Altman called Papan just before the change. What did he tell her? StopAI, perhaps first to report this, took a dark view:
Media, get out there and find out what happened.
Good grief. They just can’t stop. But they desperately need to BE stopped.
The best advice to understand politics came from the 1976 film "All the President's Men" where one character said to "follow the money." Money speaks volumes.