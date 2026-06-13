I can’t believe I am writing this. The Commerce department just ordered an export control directive (quoting Anthropic) “to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5” by foreign nationals — even their own employees.

Anthropic’s reply as posted on X (fuller link here )

Dean W. Ball wrote

My own take, concurring and elaborating:

I have my reservations about generative AI, but this is not the way.