Breaking news: US Commerce Department effectively shuts down Anthropic’s latest models
After two years of underregulating AI, the US government suddenly takes the nuclear option
I can’t believe I am writing this. The Commerce department just ordered an export control directive (quoting Anthropic) “to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5” by foreign nationals — even their own employees.
Anthropic’s reply as posted on X (fuller link here )
Dean W. Ball wrote
My own take, concurring and elaborating:
I have my reservations about generative AI, but this is not the way.
It's IPO theater. Trump didn't make enough money on SpaceX today so he agreed to help Dario hype up Mythos. Once the ban is lifted, every enterprise in America will want to use it. Then they'll IPO.
If the criteria for releasing a model is "can never be manipulated into having heuristic guardrails bypassed" then everyone involved is in for a major lesson in information theory...
Maybe this is just someone being spooked and pulling a heavy trigger. Other theories:
If you kill the company before the IPO, then there is less pressure from the public to bail out the company after the money carousel stops. Maybe they want to only have to worry about bailing out one or two companies and they trust Anthropic the least.
Maybe this is part of a negotiation for an equity stake by the US government in Anthropic. A heavy handed tactic, but it does show who the boss is and what they can demand.
I'm a bit sick at the bread and circuses of it all when this government is responsible for warheads flying around that could kill anyone out of hundreds of millions of people. Maybe this is just "strong action" to build a political distraction for the Trump base that Trump is "serious about national security" given the disastrous failure of adventurism by CENTCOM/the Zionist colony in West Asia. There is a pressing need for this distraction from the major capitulation the US is having to make to Iran as we speak.