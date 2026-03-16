Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chad Woodford's avatar
Chad Woodford
6h

It would be funny if it wasn’t so tragic

Reply
Share
3 replies by Gary Marcus and others
John's avatar
John
6h

Yeah, but now the work environment is ruined, the internet is ruined, the economy is ruined and the world prospect itself looks ominous

Reply
Share
2 replies
68 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture