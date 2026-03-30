“CEO said a thing!”
A blistering guide to what lazy journalism too often looks like
This is good. Really good. By the freelance tech journalist Karl Bode:
The examples are delicious.
To be a card carrying CEO said a thing journalist, here are some handy ground rules:
The upshot?
“The result is a sort of alternative reality journalistic simulacrum that kind of looks like journalism, but genuinely isn't interested in any context or truth that upsets the apple cart.”
You can read it in full here.
Brilliant.
As it turns out, humans have been creating slop too, longer than AI has. It's either 'cheap' masquerading as 'journalism' or it is 'entertainment' masquerading as journalism. But journalism. it is not.
Agree with the basic premise. But I don’t think most journalists are involved in some sort of anti-democratic, wealth aggregation scheme. A more simple explanation is that “CEO says a cool thing!” is likely to get more clicks than “CEO says a cool thing, but it probably won’t happen”. It can also be churned out more quickly, which is a necessity given more and more compressed news cycles.