Marcus on AI

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Gerben Wierda's avatar
Gerben Wierda
1d

Brilliant.

As it turns out, humans have been creating slop too, longer than AI has. It's either 'cheap' masquerading as 'journalism' or it is 'entertainment' masquerading as journalism. But journalism. it is not.

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Chris's avatar
Chris
1d

Agree with the basic premise. But I don’t think most journalists are involved in some sort of anti-democratic, wealth aggregation scheme. A more simple explanation is that “CEO says a cool thing!” is likely to get more clicks than “CEO says a cool thing, but it probably won’t happen”. It can also be churned out more quickly, which is a necessity given more and more compressed news cycles.

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