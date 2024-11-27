Fantastic writeup of my views today at The Wall Street Journal:
There’s also a terrific recent interview on EU vs US AI policy here withhere, and few days ago in Analytics India Magazine, a long discussion of my technical views on scaling and the road to AGI.
Gary Marcus hopes that the Trump administration will take AI regulation seriously.
Thank you, Gary.
And may I say, I wish you & your family a very happy, thankful, & meaningful Thanksgiving.
I’m thankful for YOU, 😉!
"Gary Marcus hopes that the Trump administration will take AI regulation seriously." — Really?