In a just-published series of very brief essays called “The Incredible, World-Altering ‘Black Swan’ Events That Could Upend Life in 2025”, Politico asked “15 futurists, foreign policy analysts and other prognosticators”, including me, “to provide some explosive potential scenarios for the new year”.

My essay was about the small but very real possibility that 2025 could see the worst cyberattack in history, perhaps catalyzed in some fashion by generative AI (which was #24 in my list of 25 AI predictions for 2025).

Here is a teaser:

You can read the rest of mine (ie the four possible accelerants), and the rest of the short but provocative essays, here.

Perhaps not just before bed.