I have long argued that Generative AI might be a dud; I just didn’t expect it to fade so fast.

Every news report below is from this week – and it’s only Wednesday.

First there was the Upwork survey I mentioned Monday:

Yesterday, Meta dropped a big GenAI project:

Another GenAI monetization scheme bites the dust.

§

Later in the day yesterday, amid a background of prominent people like Musk and Kurzweil routinely making promises about AGI being imminent, Microsoft’s Chief Financial Officer painted a picture of a much slower burn, alarming some investors:

To make this worse, today Business Insider reported a canceled deal:

and, wow, read the fine print, this one gets worse:

Middle-school presentations?

§

And then there was this dispatch from the VC trenches at the Information, yesterday, by their reporter Kate Clark:

The bubble has begun to burst. Users have lost faith, clients have lost faith, VC’s have lost faith.

GenAI bubble, November, 2022 - July 2024, RIP.

§

The good, maybe even great, news?

The fact that the GenAI bubble is apparently bursting sooner than expected may soon free up resources for other approaches, e.g., into neurosymbolic AI, as discussed here Sunday.

One step backwards could open up ten forwards.

Gary Marcus, author of the new book Taming Silicon Valley, has been warning that deep learning was oversold since November 2012. Looks like he was right.