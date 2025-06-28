Marcus on AI

Alec Marcus
18hEdited

This illuminates a lot of the current state of AI in tech. AI assisted code writing would certainly benefit from world models but doesn’t need them for a large subset of what people apply them to. It does give a hard ceiling though. You can’t load thousands of lines of code into context and expect an agent to model it successfully enough to expand on it while preserving stability. But a lot of coding at startups is smaller scale and doesn’t require that level of architectural understanding or construction. So the hysteria from tech is built on this heavily biased perspective that LLMs are astonishingly capable, because they are nicely suited to a very common, time consuming, and expensive form of work that they are all to familiar with.

This is also why AI is not being successfully used in any design workflows. Because almost any amount of useful product design for technology requires a large and stable world model.

John Davies
19h

I recently asked Chat GPT to create a diagram of the best way to lay slabs of turf of a specific size in a plot of specific dimensions. I was very surprised when after thinking about it for quite a while it came up with the wrong answer three times, after which I gave up and did it myself in 20 seconds.

