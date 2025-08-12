Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Topping's avatar
Paul Topping
2d

I'm glad you addressed this. It seems AI hypesters have graduated from telling everyone how LLMs think like we do into claiming that humans think like LLMs or that there's a "mapping" between the two. In order to make these claims, they are willing to ignore how human brains work and/or how LLMs work. Sometimes it is certainly ignorance but mostly it is willful ignorance or simple denial of reality.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
E.R. Flynn's avatar
E.R. Flynn
2dEdited

Good grief, Trome is serving until 2431???

Don't let Trump see this, it'll go straight to his head.

Also, notice how all of the Presidents resemble white car company CEOs, even Obama. Nothing too racist about that, huh? Eeesh.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
74 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gary Marcus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture