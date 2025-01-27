The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent, but today might be the day.
Yesterday, in my analysis of DeepSeek, I wrote that
This morning, Nvidia is down more than 10% in pretrading.
GenAI economics could get wild.
The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent, but today might be the day.
Yesterday, in my analysis of DeepSeek, I wrote that
This morning, Nvidia is down more than 10% in pretrading.
GenAI economics could get wild.
No posts
LLMs are not the path to AGI, even with $500 billion of compute. There are other approaches to machine cognition which require far fewer GPUs, possibly zero. So, yes, it's only a matter of time.
This doesn't inspire confidence in the major tech players who have spent eye-watering sums to train their models. It seems there's some interesting innovations in what Deepseek has done but more evolutionary rather than revolutionary tech (please let me know if there's any different opinion on this). If that's the case, one wonders then, why the hypers didn't hit on similar approaches earlier. Did they simply go all in on scaling and didn't consider alternatives?