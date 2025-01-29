BREAKING NEWS from the Financial Times:

This seems plausible. DeepSeek may well have broken OpenAI’s Terms of Service and distilled their intellectual property without permission. OpenAI may well have done analogous things to YouTube, New York Times, and countless artists and writers. Karma is a bitch.

§

Bonus track. Here’s me discussing some of the many threats OpenAI, yesterday on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street:

§

In short, to recap: a company that made its name regurgitating and recombining sliced-up bits of intellectual property in statistically probable ways without due compensation is now threatened by … another company apparently doing the same, at lower cost.

Sic transit gloria mundi.

