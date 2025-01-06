Yesterday Sam Altman claimed in a new blog post that “We are now confident we how to build AGI as we have traditionally understood it”, alleging that OpenAI (which has not demonstrated AGI) was now on to new and better things.

I do not share his confidence. Here is a thread I wrote about it last night on X, that quickly became viral:

§

An MIT professor just asked me, how can you be so confident that OpenAI isn’t very close to AGI?

Here is a thread of links to a several recent observations that I think show how far we are from robust intelligence.

Importantly, all of them are *known* problems, many that I have noted repeatedly for years and even decades.

There is no *principled* solution thus far to any of them.

Does all this mean that I am absolutely 100% certain that AGI is not in clear sight? No; I am a scientist; if new evidence comes in, I will look at it, as I always have. But so far I have not seen a principled solution to even one of these longstanding problems, and that tells me a lot.

Gary Marcus recently wrote about his track record of accurate predictions. To the extent that those predictions have largely been on-target, for years, it is mostly because he has continued to focus on the implications of the 8 problems above.