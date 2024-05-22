In November, the narrative was about how everybody loved Sam. Things have changed. A lot.

A sampling from X:

Brian Merchant:

Michelle Champagne, quoting and endorsing the above:

Ed Zitron:

David Slack:

And maybe even more brutal, posted on the effective altruism forum, by Geoffrey Miller:

Many people are reaching essential the same perceptions.

§

Ryan Briggs raises a question: where is the OpenAI board in all this?

I had the same thought.

Gary Marcus is the author of The Sam Altman Playbook.