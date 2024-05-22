Sam Altman’s fall from grace
Sam Altman is trending and virtually every comment is trashing him.
In November, the narrative was about how everybody loved Sam. Things have changed. A lot.
A sampling from X:
Brian Merchant:
Michelle Champagne, quoting and endorsing the above:
Ed Zitron:
David Slack:
And maybe even more brutal, posted on the effective altruism forum, by Geoffrey Miller:
Many people are reaching essential the same perceptions.
§
Ryan Briggs raises a question: where is the OpenAI board in all this?
I had the same thought.
Gary Marcus is the author of The Sam Altman Playbook.
We are forgetting that phrases like "no serious concerns about the extinction risks" are effectively *marketing* for the 'power' of GenAI. Yes, Sam and his OpenAI are liars (or insanely stupid, I won't rule that out, SBF als was very stupid). But they lie about much more than copyright infringements and such. They mislead about their fundamentals.
I am so proud of Scarlett Jo for taking action and standing up!! The technologist have run amok on the copyright and now the human trademark. However, the rank n file do not realize what is taking place. I do not believe that individuals can understand what is taking place to the human masses. We must stand up for our rights. #humanistheproduct