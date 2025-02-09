Suppose the air conditioning in your car stopped working, and you brought the car into the shop, and the mechanic said, "I am afraid your car is broken, so I have started dismantling it".

US citizens, that, in a nutshell, is what Trump and Musk are doing to your country.

§

I retired from the American University system at age 49 (after 26 years) so have no direct stake in this.

But am here to say that drastically cutting NIH & NSF funding and reducing grant “overhead” to universities to 15% are among the dumbest ideas I have ever seen.

America will never be the same. Science will take a huge hit; academic stars will leave; university reputations will crumble, and homegrown talent will be even harder to find.

Asia and Europe will profit.

Epic unforced errors.

§

One measure of how clueless the administration is comes from this exchange by Molly Jong-Fast and Elon Musk:

Musk honestly seems to have no clue.

Another measure of their cluelessness is that I don’t realize that red states will take a huge hit from this, if it goes through:

For those with the patience to dive deep, the eminent scientist Dick Aslin has a written a long thoughtful essay on Trump-Musk’s thoughtless decision, explaining in detail what indirect costs are and why this decision would be devastating to many universities. Harvard and Yale can take it, but most will be hurt badly.

§

As I put it in a tweet, “Elon Musk’s single-minded obsession with cutting costs is going to cripple science and American universities, with horrific lasting consequences.”

Gary Marcus, PhD spent 7 years in American colleges and universities as a student, and 26 as a professor. He knows that the universities could be much much better than they are, and known that they are filled with problems and inefficiencies. But he also knows that the US will be lost without them.