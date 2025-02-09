WARNING: Elon Musk is crippling the future of the United States
And I am not sure he even understands the consequences of his own actions
Suppose the air conditioning in your car stopped working, and you brought the car into the shop, and the mechanic said, "I am afraid your car is broken, so I have started dismantling it".
US citizens, that, in a nutshell, is what Trump and Musk are doing to your country.
§
I retired from the American University system at age 49 (after 26 years) so have no direct stake in this.
But am here to say that drastically cutting NIH & NSF funding and reducing grant “overhead” to universities to 15% are among the dumbest ideas I have ever seen.
America will never be the same. Science will take a huge hit; academic stars will leave; university reputations will crumble, and homegrown talent will be even harder to find.
Asia and Europe will profit.
Epic unforced errors.1
§
One measure of how clueless the administration is comes from this exchange by Molly Jong-Fast and Elon Musk:
Musk honestly seems to have no clue.
Another measure of their cluelessness is that I don’t realize that red states will take a huge hit from this, if it goes through:
For those with the patience to dive deep, the eminent scientist Dick Aslin has a written a long thoughtful essay on Trump-Musk’s thoughtless decision, explaining in detail what indirect costs are and why this decision would be devastating to many universities. Harvard and Yale can take it, but most will be hurt badly.
§
As I put it in a tweet, “Elon Musk’s single-minded obsession with cutting costs is going to cripple science and American universities, with horrific lasting consequences.”
Gary Marcus, PhD spent 7 years in American colleges and universities as a student, and 26 as a professor. He knows that the universities could be much much better than they are, and known that they are filled with problems and inefficiencies. But he also knows that the US will be lost without them.
Journalist Keith Olbermann noted correctly in a reply to the tweet version of this section that these cuts aren’t strictly speaking errors, in the sense that these decisions are what Trump intended. True enough – the cuts are by design — but they are unforced errors with respect to the nation.
“Asia and Europe will profit.”
With European right-wing ascending, and since this ascension mirrors what is happening in America, I think Asia will end up benefiting the most.
Very few of us actually understand the full consequences of our own actions in the limited areas in which we operate. That someone, such as Musk, with so little introspection has apparently been given the keys to the kingdom, so to speak, is more than frightening, and the outcome is likely to be destructive, and beyond deadly, devastation in some areas.
This brings up the age old question: What then must we do?