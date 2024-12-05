What kept me going during the dark years of 2022 and 2023 when Generative AI was wildly overhyped and I was constantly ridiculed was the secure knowledge that the truth would eventually come out.
This just in, right on the heels of Satya Nadella also publicly acknowledging diminishing returns:
Gary Marcus, who has been challenging hype in neural networks since 1992, anticipates that neurosymbolic AI will be part of the deeper breakthroughs we need.
It's astonishing that so many people who work in AI don't actually seem to know anything about AI.
I'm sure it feels good that prominent other people are saying uncle. They aren't crying uncle yet so keep the pressure on.
Big tech growth has ended. Wily Coyote has reached maximum cliff overrun. Please keep showing LLM and image gen's funniest mistakes.