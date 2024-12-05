What kept me going during the dark years of 2022 and 2023 when Generative AI was wildly overhyped and I was constantly ridiculed was the secure knowledge that the truth would eventually come out.

This just in, right on the heels of Satya Nadella also publicly acknowledging diminishing returns:

From The Information, December 5, 2024

Gary Marcus, who has been challenging hype in neural networks since 1992, anticipates that neurosymbolic AI will be part of the deeper breakthroughs we need.