Marcus on AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Self's avatar
Richard Self
12h

Given the unreliability of GenAI in everything that it do, the use in unsupervised warfare will be catastrophic.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Roman's Attic's avatar
Roman's Attic
12h

From what I’ve heard, these calls are especially valuable if you emphasize that this is an issue that will determine how you vote in the future

Reply
Share
2 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gary Marcus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture