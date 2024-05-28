Update to my last essay, “What should we learn from OpenAI’s mistakes and broken promises?”

Sam Altman, 2016: “We’re planning a way to allow wide swaths of the world to elect representatives to a new governance board. Because if I weren’t in on this I’d be, like, Why do these fuckers get to decide what happens to me?”, quoted in the New Yorker, 2016

OpenAI, May 28, 2024

§

What happened to the wide swaths of the world?

To quote Altman himself, “Why do these fuckers get to decide what happens to me?”

Gary Marcus keeps receipts.