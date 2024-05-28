Update to my last essay, “What should we learn from OpenAI’s mistakes and broken promises?”
Sam Altman, 2016: “We’re planning a way to allow wide swaths of the world to elect representatives to a new governance board. Because if I weren’t in on this I’d be, like, Why do these fuckers get to decide what happens to me?”, quoted in the New Yorker, 2016
OpenAI, May 28, 2024
§
What happened to the wide swaths of the world?
To quote Altman himself, “Why do these fuckers get to decide what happens to me?”
Gary Marcus keeps receipts.
Marcus on AI is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
🤦♀️ so the new safety committee is Sam sending himself emails saying "this is fine"
Fox. Henhouse.