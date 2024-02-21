Marcus on AI
ChatGPT has gone berserk
Not a joke
18 hrs ago
Gary Marcus
Absolutely amazing ant video augurs intellectual mayhem
Oh, Sexy Sora, what have you done?
Feb 18
Gary Marcus
Sora Can’t Handle the Truth
Monkey see, monkey confabulate
Feb 17
Gary Marcus
Death of a Chatbot, body blow to an industry
What happens to chatbots if they people who use them for customer service are held responsible for the things those bots say?
Feb 17
Gary Marcus
Sora’s Surreal Physics
Some thoughts on what it all means for AGI
Feb 16
Gary Marcus
The hottest new programming language is English! Or maybe not.
Programming in English might not be all its cracked up to be.
Feb 15
Gary Marcus
Statistics versus Understanding: The Essence of What Ails Generative AI
The Foundation Remains Shaky
Feb 13
Gary Marcus
Horse rides Astronaut, redux
Dall-E 3 and Gemini have something in common with DALL-E 2
Feb 13
Gary Marcus
An Open Letter to Sam Altman
Your post on X this morning raises many questions
Feb 11
Gary Marcus
Seven reasons why the world should say No to Sam Altman
The costs of extravagance
Feb 10
Gary Marcus
What Could Possibly Go Wrong with Sam Altman’s New Ambitions?
A lot
Feb 9
There Must be Some Misunderstanding
There must be some misunderstanding There must be some kind of mistake – Phil Collins / Genesis Great example last night from Denis O. on LinkedIn, that…
Feb 8
Gary Marcus
