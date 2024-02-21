Marcus on AI

ChatGPT has gone berserk
Not a joke
  
Absolutely amazing ant video augurs intellectual mayhem
Oh, Sexy Sora, what have you done?
  
Sora Can’t Handle the Truth
Monkey see, monkey confabulate
  
Death of a Chatbot, body blow to an industry
What happens to chatbots if they people who use them for customer service are held responsible for the things those bots say?
  
Sora’s Surreal Physics
Some thoughts on what it all means for AGI
  
The hottest new programming language is English! Or maybe not.
Programming in English might not be all its cracked up to be.
  
Statistics versus Understanding: The Essence of What Ails Generative AI
The Foundation Remains Shaky
  
Horse rides Astronaut, redux
Dall-E 3 and Gemini have something in common with DALL-E 2
  
An Open Letter to Sam Altman
Your post on X this morning raises many questions
  
Seven reasons why the world should say No to Sam Altman
The costs of extravagance
  
What Could Possibly Go Wrong with Sam Altman’s New Ambitions?
A lot
There Must be Some Misunderstanding
There must be some misunderstanding There must be some kind of mistake – Phil Collins / Genesis Great example last night from Denis O. on LinkedIn, that…
  
