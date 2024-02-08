There must be some misunderstanding

There must be some kind of mistake – Phil Collins / Genesis

Great example last night from Denis O. on LinkedIn, that connects with pretty much everything have been writing about, from elephants on beaches to the lack of understanding in large language models:

As with everything in stochastic mimic land, this phenomenon doesn’t always replicate. But it’s not that hard to replicate, either:

Examples like these highlight pretty much everything I have been saying here, from the very first post (The New Science of Alt Intelligence) to the last.

The more things change, the more they remain the same.

Speaking of replication, and things failing to change, here’s what I got on my first (and only) try, varying the specific words but still addressing the same the underlying abstract notion:

It’s my birthday, and I’ll laugh if I want to.

ps based on a prompt from a thoughtful reader comment on the present essay